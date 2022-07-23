Jaime Riba will be far from Vera (Almeria) in Madrid soap

By Linda Hall • 23 July 2022 • 18:05

JAIME RIBA: Will be appearing in a long-rnnning Spanish soap Photo: CC/JRFaime

THIRTY-YEAR-OLD Jaime Riba from Vera will soon be a regular in long-running Spanish soap, La que se avecina.

Its English translation– What’s in store – misses both the pun and the point of a series that frequently verges on farce and centres on the various and varied residents of an apartment building in Madrid.

Riba takes the part of Giorgi, a young gay living in constant fear of an environmental cataclysm who shares a miniscule flat with waitress Andy and Karma, “an omnisexual Instagrammer.”

He studied at the Real Escuela Superior de Arte Dramatica (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art) in 2014 and has appeared in several television series as well as numerous films and theatre productions.

Filming the 13th series of La que se avecina has now begun and is due to air in 2023.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.