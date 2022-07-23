Man who hasn’t stopped farting since 2017 sues for £200,000

By Annie Dabb • 23 July 2022 • 15:18

Image - Ham roll: Jora Abramov/shutterstock

Tyrone Prades, 46, has sued a food company who operated a stall at Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas market due to having suffered terrible flatulence and being unable to stop farting since 2017.

Prades has said that he felt severely ill, with symptoms including fever and diarrhoea and stomach pain, hours after eating the sandwich at the market. These symptoms continued for 5 weeks and confined him mostly to his bed, his lawyer told the High Court.

Robert Parkin, Prade’s lawyer, confirmed that “The claimant continues to suffer from excessive flatulence, which causes him a great deal of embarrassment.” The claimant believes that the reason for his symptoms was due to salmonella causing bacteria on the roll that he ate.

His other symptoms are “primarily, fatigue and altered bowl function associated with “churning” within his abdomen and flatulence.” Prades asserted that his life has been completely altered from before eating the roll and that his sleep can even be disrupted by his symptoms.

Parkin also revealed that a Public Health England investigation had been carried out which led to the closure and deep cleaning of the stall. Other cases of salmonellosis were discovered at the stall in mid-December 2017 and Prades has described the food company as negligent, although they have denied any blame for Prades’ ongoing flatulence and other symptoms.

