Melting runways and ‘technical issues’ ground the UK’s Red Arrows and Typhoon fighter jets

Melting runways and “technical issues” have led to all of the UK’s Red Arrows and Typhoon fighter jet fleet being grounded.

The decision to ground all the aircraft on Friday was taken after a technical issue was identified that affected the operation of the ejector seat.

On Saturday, July 23 the Red Arrows planes were given the all-clear to once again take to the skies after being checked by engineers but the Typhoon jets remain grounded.

Essential missions to protect the UK’s skies were, however, given the go-ahead to continue despite the issue.

The decision to ground the craft on Friday resulted in the Red Arrows having to cancel a final performance at the Farnborough Air Show after the Royal Air Force took the unusual step of grounding the craft.

What the “technical issue” with the ejector seat remains unclear as it does how long it will take for the Typhoon fleet to be checked and given the go-ahead to once again take to the skies.

Critical missions will still take place but all training and exercises have been postponed until all the aircraft have been checked. That means those tasked with protecting the UK’s airspace will continue to carry out their operations, as will a NATO-led operation out of Romania to police the skies in Eastern Europe to deter Russian aggression.

An RAF spokesperson said on Twitter: “After further detailed technical investigations, we are pleased to announce that the Red Arrows have been cleared to resume activity immediately.

“Non-essential flying for Typhoon remains paused as a temporary safety precaution.

“This will have no impact on our operational security, with our patrol flight commitments to UK and NATO being met.”

The setback is the latest for the RAF with Brize Norton, the largest military airfield in the UK having to suspend operations on Monday after the “runway melted” in the heat, with a similar incident around the same time at RAF Cranwell.

The two issues, the melting runways and the “‘technical issues” that led to the grounding of the UK’s Red Arrows and Typhoon fighter jets will be an embarrassment for the RAF who pride themselves on being one of the best military air forces in the world.

