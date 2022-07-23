Mountaineer from Sevilla becomes first Andalucian to conquer the mighty K2

By Chris King • 23 July 2022 • 23:57

Image of mountaineer Lina Quesada. Credit: [email protected]

Lina Quesada, a mountaineer from Sevilla province has become the first Andalucian to conquer the notorious K2 peak in the Himalayas.

Lina Quesada, a mountain climber from Sevilla province has become the first Andalucian to conquer the notorious K2 in the Himalayas. According to the Andalucian Federation of Mountaineering (FAM), the mountaineer herself confirmed that she reached the summit at 11:30am on Friday, July 22.

Lina Quesada corona el K2 y pasa a la historia como primera andaluza en lograr la cumbre a 8.661 metros https://t.co/ST2RiCMFwz — F. A. Montañismo FAM (@fedamon) July 23, 2022

Quesada began her climb on June 8, accompanied by Pakistani, Ali Noorani. In a statement to FAM, the climber from the Sierra Sur de Moron Club in Sevilla described her experience as ‘very hard’. She confessed to being ‘exhausted’.

By completing the ascent of this mythical 8,661-metre peak in the Karakorum mountain range in the Himalayas, Quesada has made her own little piece of history. K2 is the second-highest peak in the world after Mt Everest, and lies just behind Kangchenjunga as the deadliest.

“July 22, 2022, is another date for the history of Andalucian mountaineering. Lina Quesada takes the Andalucian flag to the summit of K2, the second highest on the planet. Congratulations Lina, congratulations, you have just achieved a pending challenge for the FAM, that you are the first person from our Federation to reach this highly prized summit”, said Julio Perea, the president of the FAM.

He added: “Thank you for your commitment, effort, and dedication over so many years, and congratulations to your Sierra Sur club, to all those in the province of Sevilla and Andalucia”.

