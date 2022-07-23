Teenage gymnast becomes a millionaire thanks to TikTok

By Annie Dabb • 23 July 2022 • 11:47

Image - gymnast: Alex Emanuel Koch/shutterstock

A nineteen year old American gymnast by the name of Olivia Dunne has become a millionaire thanks to TikTok sponsors and her videos going viral on the app.

Whilst balancing her college education with her promising career as a gymnast, Dunne has received more than $1 million (£831,000) due to various sponsorship deals obtained through her presence on the platform.

Dunne currently competes at college level with Louisiana State University and is one of TikTok’s users making millions of dollars from the app, including Charlie D’Amelio, Addision Rae and Josh Richards. According to Forbes, a TikTok sponsor on a branded video can earn the content creator up to $500,000 per post.

The teenage gymnast’s sponsorship deals include American Eagle and Forever 21. She also partnered with activewear brand Vuori in September 2021 which apparently offers sponsorship deals of ‘mid-sex figures’, according to Forbes.

Dunne has insisted that gymnastics will remain her priority, but is taking advantage of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s decision to relax rules around whether gymnasts can use their name, image and likeness to make money. These new regulations were changed in June 2021 and has contributed immensely to Dunne’s wealth as a millionaire thanks to TikTok.

