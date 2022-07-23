Tragic accident leaves one spectator dead during Comarca Norte Rally in Gran Canaria

By Chris King • 23 July 2022 • 20:59

Image of the municipality of Anzo in Gran Canaria. Credit: Google maps - Alberto Silva Hernandez

An accident that occurred during the Comarca Norte Rally on the Canary island of Gran Canaria resulted in the death of one spectator after a car left the road.

A tragic accident during the 8th edition of the Comarca Norte Rally in Gran Canaria today, Saturday, July 23, has resulted in the death of a motorsport fan. As reported by automovilismocanario.com, one of the cars participating in the rally on the Canary island of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria lost control and mounted a high bank where spectators were positioned in apparent safety.

This incident occurred in the Galdar municipality of Anzo, where the vehicle ran into two people after leaving the road. One of them was transferred to a hospital, but the second person, a woman, was confirmed dead at the scene by the emergency services who responded to the incident.

The accident happened during the sixth stage of the rally, which was immediately cancelled by the organisers. Benito Rodriguez, the president of the FCA, tweeted his sincere condolences on behalf of the entire Canarian motor racing family.

LUTO | El presidente de la #FCA, Benito Rodriguez, en nombre de toda la familia del automovilismo canario, se une a las muestras de dolor y pesar por el fallecimiento en el día de hoy de una aficionada, en el trazado del Rally Comarca Norte de Gran Canaria. D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/cnpv7uTLFu — fcautomovilismo (@fcautomovilismo) July 23, 2022

Arucas Civil Protection Arucas also tweeted its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased woman. "Rally Comarca Norte 2022".

Desde Protección Civil Arucas damos nuestras más sinceras condolencias a familiares y amigos tras el terrible suceso ocurrido en el día de hoy. Mucho ánimo al piloto, copiloto y organización. — P.C. Arucas 🟧 🟧 🟧 🟧 (@PCARUCAS) July 23, 2022 A video of the incident was captured and uploaded on Twitter courtesy of @JoseBattleFive: Atropello Mortal en el Rally Comarca Norte de Gran Canaria pic.twitter.com/bto6l5msEq — JackTheNapier🕹 (@JoseBattleFive) July 23, 2022

