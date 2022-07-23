Twenty dollar pink sauce sparking TikTok controversy

By Annie Dabb • 23 July 2022 • 11:13

Image - twenty dollar pink sauce: siriwat wongchana/shutterstock

A twenty dollar pink sauce has sparked controversy on social media platform TikTok after a Florida chef has posted videos of herself dipping foodstuffs such as fried chicken, french fries and vegetables as part of her marketisation of the vibrant condiment.

Chef Pii claims to have received almost 40m views on her videos, but at first refused to reveal her real name, or the ingredients which are used in her sauce. This has led to questions around the legality of her product, which has been available to purchase since 1st July 2022.

Both twitter and TikTok users have participated in the discussion, which led Chef Pii to reveal several of the pink sauce’s ingredients, sunflower seed oil, raw honey, distilled vinegar and dragonfruit (pitaya) to give it it’s pink colouring.

Viewers of Pii’s videos have also questioned how to store the sauce, the leaky packaging it comes in and whether the sauce complies with Food and Drug Adminstration. Some people have also tried to replicate the sauce at home, questioning how much of each ingredient is needed, according to theguardian.com. However, Pii has confirmed that her product is “legal and safe” and made in a “commercial facility” rather than in a “home kitchen”.

However, several TikTok users have not been so eager to try Pii’s creation. Tiktoker Demetrius Fields expressed his unwillingness to try the sauce, saying in a post “I saw her and was like, fuck her dreams. And that’s why I’m alive and you’re in the ER.”

