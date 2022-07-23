Water shortage forces residents of Archidona in Malaga to use water tankers

By Chris King • 23 July 2022 • 18:18

Image of the Malaga municipality of Archidona. Credit: Google maps - Juan Portillo Perez

Residents of the Malaga municipality of Archidona are having to get their water supply from tankers due to the drought.

Residents of the Malaga province town of Archidona have been forced to resort to tanker trucks to guarantee their water supply due to the drought. Following a week of water cuts nightly between midnight and 7am, Mercedes Montero, the town’s mayor, has announced that this measure is not only not going to end, but will actually be reinforced.

The municipality has 8,200 inhabitants, some of whom live in certain areas where the town’s water supply no longer reaches. As a result, the tankers have been brought and they drive around the town to ensure residents can get some water.

“This is a very worrying situation since we are only in the month of July. August is the month in which, historically, the data we have on water consumption are higher than those are quantified in July”, stressed Montero. As a result, the number of tankers is being increased, which will be able to distribute 25 cubic metres of water.

Archidona’s three wells are at an historic low explained the mayor. Only 2,100 cubic metres of water can be extracted per day. The current demand of the municipality though is 2,500 cubic metres per day.

In addition to asking the population to make a “rational use of water for nothing more than what is essential”, Ms Montero has also personally contacted the ‘biggest consumers’ in the municipality to expressly ask them to restrict their consumption.

The water tankers will cover two different paths: one will go through the upper part of Archidona and the other, the lower part. This measure will be maintained until next Monday, July 25, which will be when the Water Administration Council will be held to discuss whether the action is maintained or terminated, as reported by malagahoy.es.

