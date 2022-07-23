Weather forecast for Spain on Saturday, July 23

By Chris King • 23 July 2022 • 1:45

Image of a cloudy sky with sunshine. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock

Here is the weather forecast for Saturday, July 23 in Spain, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

As predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the weather forecast for Spain on Tuesday, July 12, shows the north of Galicia, the Cantabrian area, and the upper Ebro, starting cloudy. This will tend to clear throughout the day, without ruling out some light rain or drizzle at the beginning of the day in the eastern parts of Cantabria.

Some low cloudiness is also expected around the Strait. In the afternoon, cloudy skies will develop in mountainous eastern areas of the country. Isolated showers or storms can not be ruled out. The rest of the country and the Balearic archipelago will experience slightly cloudy or clear skies.

In the Canary Islands, some cloudy intervals should be expected in the north of the mountainous islands, with medium and high cloudy intervals in the eastern ones. Cloudiness is also expected in the interior of the islands as the day progresses.

Calima conditions will continue in the Canary Islands, although somewhat less likely and intense in the south of the peninsula, Ceuta, and Melilla. Probable mists or fog banks will occur around the Strait, with a low probability of similar occurring in mountainous areas of the northern third during the early hours of the day.

Maximum temperatures will fall in the Levante and peninsular northeast quadrant. In the rest of the country, they will rise, which will be more pronounced in Galicia and the Cantabrian area. It will exceed 35°C in the centre of Spain, as well as in the south and southwest of the peninsula, along with the northeast and in Mallorca. The Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys could reach 40°C.

Minimums will drop in general in the centre and northern half of the country, while the rest will experience very few changes or possible slight increases compared to Friday, July 22.

Levante winds will blow in the Strait. The Galician coast will see northerly and northeasterly winds, while easterly winds will affect the western Cantabrian Sea and a weak northerly component on the eastern coast.

A northerly wind will blow in the Ebro valley at the start of the day. The Canary Islands will see weak trade winds, while the Balearic Islands will experience a weak easterly component. On the rest of the coasts, there will be a predominance of loose and variable winds.

