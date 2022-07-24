By Anna Ellis • 24 July 2022 • 14:09

35-year-old reality star found dead in mysterious circumstances. Image: Melanie Rauscher/Twitter

Naked and Afraid contestant Melanie Rauscher has died under mysterious circumstances in Arizona USA, her body was recently found near cans of dust cleaner.

Melanie, who appeared on 2 seasons of the popular Discovery Channel show, was dog sitting for friends while they were on holiday TMZ confirmed on Sunday, July 24.

Corey Kasun, a representative for the Prescott Police Department, confirmed the homeowners returned on the afternoon of Sunday, July 17, and found Melanie deceased on the bed in the guest room.

He added: “We’re told several cans of compressed air, which can be used to clean the dust off computers, were found near her body.”

It is unclear if Melanie consumed had consumed the contents of the cans prior to her death.

The police have confirmed that there were no obvious signs of foul play, and they did not find a suicide note or drug paraphernalia.

The dog was found to be in good health.

Former Naked and Afraid contestant, Seth Reece, posted on Facebook: “R.I.P. Melanie Rauscher”

“It’s a sad day… I just learned that we lost a tribe member. Only so many of us on this Earth knows what it’s like to be a cast member of this challenge and show.”

“I didn’t know Mel personally but I feel a kinship with anyone who has done what we have done and I am still deeply saddened to learn of her death.”

“I’m sure in time we will learn about what happened, but my thoughts and prayers are with her, her family and friends.”