A member of La Guardia Civil sanctioned for selling wine whilst on duty and wearing uniform

By Annie Dabb • 24 July 2022 • 16:38

Image - wine: l i g h t p o e t/shutterstock

The supreme court tribunal has confirmed a sanction of six months’ suspension from the job for a civil guard posted in Valladolid who, alongside a colleague, was selling wine to different establishments whilst on active service and wearing uniform.

What’s more, the clients who acquired the wine did so because both agents had offered it to them “dressed in uniform, since they had already obtained it “from their providers”, as the Ministry of Defence Margarita Robles pointed out. Robles imposed the initial sanction that has now been ratified by the high tribunal.

Both La Guardia Civil agents were posted in the first post of Laguna de Duero of the command of Valladolid’s la Gaardia Civil and, between May and July of 2020, “were offering and effectively selling wine” from a bodega to various hospitality establishments nearby. This included, for the most part, selling wine in the field of nuclear operation in which the expedients were carrying out their service.

The Supreme court is empathic to affirm that the proof obtained in the investigations into the two suspended agents’ activity revealed that the wine was “in no way obtained illegally”.

However, according to the tribunal, the proofs which have been presented to the disciplinary authorities are of “undoubtably incriminating character” for the agent and the tribunal has “deduced logically” the sanctions which were carried out against the two members of la Guardia Civil.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.