British hero dad feared to have drowned in Lake Garda on holiday when trying to save his son

By Annie Dabb • 24 July 2022 • 11:54

Image - Lake Garda: Stefano Termanini/shutterstock

A British hero dad is feared to have drowned in Lake Garda in Italy last Friday 24th July when he jumped in to save his 14 year old son who had encountered difficulties when out swimming.

It is reported that Aaran Chada, 51 suffered a possible “seizure” as a result of “thermal shock” when he’d jumped in from the boat the family had taken out onto Italy’s largest lake to save his son.

The hero dad began struggling for breath as his body entered a possible state of shock due to the transition to the water’s shockingly low temperatures, 10 degrees lower than the air temperature on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred about 500m from the lake’s shore, shortly before the family were due to return the boat which they had rented for 2 and a half hours, a coastguard spokesperson told mirror.co.uk

Chada, from near Loughborough, Leicestershire, was on holiday to celebrate his birthday, with his partner Holly Mosley, 39, teenage son and seven year old daughter.

Antonello Ragadale, a coastguard who was on duty at the time, told press that he and his colleagues were alerted to Chada’s close call by his partner’s screams. Along with a rescue team which included a helicopter and divers, the coastguards raced to the scene in order to save the struggling father from the water.

Rescue efforts continued until Saturday morning and the search for the body of Chada, who is feared to have drowned in Lake Garda, is ongoing. The family are being offered support from psychologists and police. The incident was described by Ragadale as a “real tragedy”.

