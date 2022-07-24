British tourist left in coma on Portugal’s Algarve after being attacked on night out

By Chris King • 24 July 2022 • 21:19

Image of a beach in the resort of Albufeira on Portugal's Algarve. Credit: Google maps - Hubert

A British tourist is lying in a coma in intensive care after allegedly being stabbed while walking home in Portugal’s Algarve region.

A British man is lying in a coma in the intensive care unit of a hospital on Portugal’s Algarve. As reported by Wales Online today, Sunday, July 24, father-of-four, Joel Collins, was in the popular holiday resort of Albufeira attending a stag do with some friends.

It is claimed by his family that 35-year-old Joel was assaulted – without provocation – and allegedly stabbed, while walking home after getting separated from his friends on Monday, July 4.

The Welshman’s unconscious body was discovered lying in the street by one of the locals who immediately drove Joel to a hospital in the nearby town of Faro. Joel – from the village of Troedyrhiw, in the Welsh borough of Merthyr Tydfil – suffered four deep wounds to his abdomen.

His injuries included lacerations to his stomach, lungs, intestines, and pancreas. Multiple separate operations have left him lying in an intensive care unit, and he is scheduled to undergo another operation tomorrow, Monday, July 25.

Joel has limited recollections of what happened to him according to his sister Heidi Collins. He remembered taking his mobile out to try and search for directions back to his accommodation on Google maps she said.

It would appear that he was mugged said nurses at the hospital, because Joel was admitted without any ID on his person or a mobile phone. Joel’s sister Heidi told Wales Online: “We’re just taking it day by day now. Doctors have told mum and dad he was handed in to the hospital by ambulance. He was found by a member of the public”.

His family have struggled with the language barrier apparently and told the publication they still do not know whether the incident has been reported to the Portuguese police. Heidi said the family has tried speaking with the British Embassy, and the police, but is none the wiser. “We are really confused”, Heidi confessed.

Another Welshman was attacked in Albufeira back in May. Alex Evans, from Treherbert in South Wales was left for dead in the street after being stabbed three times. Doctors at the time praised the quick thinking of a local who drove him to the hospital for probably saving his life.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.