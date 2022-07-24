Bureaucratic health snarl-up between autonomous regions of Murcia and Valencian Community

By Linda Hall • 24 July 2022 • 15:44

TORREVIEJA HOSPITAL: Third jab for those who missed out previously Photo credit: ConSalud.es

WENDY CHAPMAN recently moved from Abanilla (Murcia) to Torrevieja.

“My husband and I received SMS messages to say we must report to Torrevieja hospital at 4pm on July 19 for our Covid vaccines,” she said.

“We arrived at 3.30pm but saw with horror that there were already 200 people ahead of us.

“Everybody was out on the pavement, sometimes in a bit of shade but mostly in the sun.”

Mr and Mrs Chapman, aged 75 and 76, queued for 90 minutes before entering the hospital.

“What a relief!” Wendy said.

Then they learnt they were there for their first Covid jab, not the fourth as they had assumed.

“As we have the certificates on our phones we wrongly supposed that these were on a database that was nationwide and not region-specific, which seems ridiculous.”

Unfortunately for the Chapmans, the Valencian Community’s Health department clearly had no access to their records in the neighbouring region of Murcia.

They eventually learnt that an SMS would advise them when they should return for the booster jab.

While criticising this chaos, Mrs Chapman also commented that Torrevieja Hospital saved her life 10 years ago, describing the cancer treatment she received there as “the best in the world.”

The regional Health department is offering a third Covid vaccination to all those who have not yet received it.

The fourth jab is currently reserved for those with compromised immune systems but – unless the criteria change in the meantime – care home residents and the over-80s will receive it in September, with the over-60s next in line.

