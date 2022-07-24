Dog dies from toxic cooling mat

By Annie Dabb • 24 July 2022 • 14:10

Image - dog on cooling mat: ilona.shorokhova/shutterstock

An English Bulldog has died after the eating the toxic chemicals in his cooling mat, throwing up and having seizures, as reported by englishbulldognews.com

His owner said that he “chewed it up, swallowed it, and threw it up” while she was at work and was surprised that he didn’t choke on the pieces which he threw up. When she arrived home and saw the state her dog was in, she rushed him to the vet.

There, he was given a valium and sent home, but the vomiting and seizures persisted. The owner rushed her dog back to the vet where he was kept overnight on anaesthesia and a breathing tube but “the next day his heart stopped”.

The owner had her attorney email the company who had made her dog’s cooling mat requesting to see what ingredients were in it after failing to receive an adequate response from the company herself.

The company’s response, a full list of the cooling mat’s ingredients, revealed that it contained sodium which can “cause swelling on the brain, which can cause seizures”. She believes this is what killed her dog and has shared her story because she doesn’t “want this to happen to any other dog.”

Comments on the owner’s post on englishbulldognews offered condolences for the loss of her “baby” and urged the owner to go after the cooling mat company legally.

