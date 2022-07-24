By Guest Writer • 24 July 2022 • 15:01

Zac Black and Bruno will be at Grace to entertain Credit: Zac Black Facebook

ENJOY La Cala de Mijas Lions annual President’s Party on September 10 at Grace Restaurant in Riviera del Sol.

Each year, a new President of the club is appointed and members and guests enjoy a great evening celebrating the event and raising funds for the charity.

This year it is the turn of Wynson Beswick who will welcome guests to the restaurant to enjoy an evening of fine dining with music from popular local duo Zac Black and Bruno as well as some superb auction items including a seven-day retreat at the Juicy Oasis in Portugal as well as plenty of top prizes in the raffle.

Doors open at 6pm with dinner served at 7pm with the ladies in particular invited to wear ‘posh frocks’, and tickets for what promises to be a fun night cost just €45 per person from the La Cala de Mijas charity shop in Calle Torrox where you can also decided on your preferred menu.

The Lions are an international organisation, founded in the USA with the prime intention of helping those in need in each local area.

The La Cala de Mijas Lions have been particularly successful in their activities, helping a whole range of different organisations and individuals from school sports teams to Ukrainian refugees, distributing more than €1 million since their creation in La Cala.

