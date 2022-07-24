Suggestions that Putin deployed a body double to recent meeting in Iran Close
By Anna Ellis • 24 July 2022 • 14:50

Fire in Valencia's Loriguilla forces evacuation of swimming pool and social centre. Image: Bombers Consorci VLC/Twitter

The mayor of Loriguilla, Carlos Rodado, has recommended that residents stay indoors because, although the smoke is not toxic, it can cause discomfort.

An industrial fire in the industrial estate of the town of Riba-Roja, Loriguilla, has forced the evacuation of the swimming pool at the La Reva housing estate 112 Emergencias confirmed on Sunday, July 24.

In a post on Twitter, the emergency fire service said: “Efectius Consorci are fighting an industrial fire in Riba-Roja de Túria, with seven firefighters and four command units.”

The fire affects a recycling company.”

The local pool and social centre have been evacuated due to their proximity to the recycling warehouse.

The main problem with the warehouse is it was storage for a lot of easily combustible material.

A large column of black smoke was visible from several kilometres around.

The fire is now under control but the cause of the fire remains unclear.

Written by

Anna Ellis

