By Anna Ellis • 24 July 2022 • 14:50
Fire in Valencia's Loriguilla forces evacuation of swimming pool and social centre. Image: Bombers Consorci VLC/Twitter
An industrial fire in the industrial estate of the town of Riba-Roja, Loriguilla, has forced the evacuation of the swimming pool at the La Reva housing estate 112 Emergencias confirmed on Sunday, July 24.
In a post on Twitter, the emergency fire service said: “Efectius Consorci are fighting an industrial fire in Riba-Roja de Túria, with seven firefighters and four command units.”
“The fire affects a recycling company.”
The local pool and social centre have been evacuated due to their proximity to the recycling warehouse.
The main problem with the warehouse is it was storage for a lot of easily combustible material.
A large column of black smoke was visible from several kilometres around.
The fire is now under control but the cause of the fire remains unclear.
