Fire in Valencia’s Loriguilla forces evacuation of swimming pool and social centre

The local pool and social centre have been evacuated due to their proximity to the recycling warehouse.

The main problem with the warehouse is it was storage for a lot of easily combustible material.

A large column of black smoke was visible from several kilometres around.

The fire is now under control but the cause of the fire remains unclear.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.