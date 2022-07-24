By Anna Ellis • 24 July 2022 • 17:46

French should apologise to Dover residents for unnecessary holiday chaos says UK MP. Image: Christian Mueller/Shutterstock.com

Natalie Elphicke OBE is a British Conservative Party politician and finance lawyer. At the 2019 general election, she was elected as the Member of Parliament for Dover.

Clearly upset by the recent chaos at Dover she took to Twitter and posted: “The French should apologise to Dover residents and holidaymakers for the unnecessary holiday chaos at the start of the summer getaway.”

The French should apologise to Dover residents and holiday makers for the unnecessary holiday chaos at the start of the Summer getaway: https://t.co/goIzusCWr4 — Natalie Elphicke MP (@NatalieElphicke) July 23, 2022

On Sunday, July 24, one Tweeter posted: BREAKING: Natalie Elphicke says France should apologise to Dover residents and holidaymakers because Britain chose to subject itself to extra border controls, by making itself a third country.”

“That’s like demanding somebody says sorry because you punched yourself in the face.”

BREAKING: Natalie Elphicke says France should apologise to Dover residents and holiday makers because Britain chose to subject itself to extra border controls, by making itself a third country. That's like demanding somebody says sorry because you punched yourself in the face x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) July 24, 2022