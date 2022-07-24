Suggestions that Putin deployed a body double to recent meeting in Iran Close
“French should apologise to Dover residents for unnecessary holiday chaos” says UK MP

By Anna Ellis • 24 July 2022 • 17:46

French should apologise to Dover residents for unnecessary holiday chaos says UK MP. Image: Christian Mueller/Shutterstock.com

Natalie Elphicke OBE is a British Conservative Party politician and finance lawyer. At the 2019 general election, she was elected as the Member of Parliament for Dover.

Clearly upset by the recent chaos at Dover she took to Twitter and posted: “The French should apologise to Dover residents and holidaymakers for the unnecessary holiday chaos at the start of the summer getaway.”

On Sunday, July 24, one Tweeter posted: BREAKING: Natalie Elphicke says France should apologise to Dover residents and holidaymakers because Britain chose to subject itself to extra border controls, by making itself a third country.”

“That’s like demanding somebody says sorry because you punched yourself in the face.”

Another responded: “I find it hard to stomach that Natalie Elphicke is allowed to be an MP after she was found guilty of trying to pervert the course of justice by trying to get her sex offender husband acquitted.”

“I guess it’s the Tory way.”

Another said: “Tory MP for Dover Natalie Elphicke says “there simply weren’t enough French border police” which caused delays.”

“French arrived an hour late because of an incident on the shuttle. Not getting into fact more checks needed post-Brexit!”

“If only there was more capacity…”

