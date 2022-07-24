Going to Spain make sure you have an international driver’s licence

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 July 2022 • 23:04

International driver's licence - Image internationaldriversassociation.com

If you are visiting Spain from the UK and will be driving then you must be in possession of an international driver’s licence or you will be fined.

On the weekend of July 24 reports online suggested that “British looking” drivers were being targeted on the Costa del Sol. Those reports go on to suggest that they weren’t just targeting residents who hadn’t exchanged their licence for a Spanish one, but that even if you were just a tourist you were being fine.

The officers involved in issuing these fines are 100 per cent correct.

Anyone from outside the EU who wished to drive in Spain must be in possession of an international driver’s licence, which of course now includes the UK.

So if you want to be able to drive in Spain on a UK driver’s licence, and for that matter most other countries in the EU, then you do need to apply for one and bring it with you.

Those that are not in possession of an international driver’s licence can be fined up to €1,000.

International driver’s licences are governed by the United Nations according to the International Driver’s Association and are easy to obtain. You can do so by going online and completing the necessary forms through any site licensed to issue licences.

The cost is not high and they can last between one and three years.

So remember, anyone whose licence was issued outside of the EU will require an international driver’s licence to drive in Spain and elsewhere in the bloc.

Although an agreement is being worked on between the EU and Spain, for now, that means as a non-EU country driver you need to be in possession of an international driver’s licence. Similar restrictions apply to EU nationals driving outside the EU.

