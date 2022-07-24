Heavy rainfall and storms set to batter Scotland and Northern Ireland following heatwave

By Annie Dabb • 24 July 2022 • 13:06

Image - heavy rainfall: Iscotlanda Photography/shutterstock

A new yellow warning for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall has been issued today 24th July 2022 by the Met office. The weather conditions are expected to batter Scotland and Northern Ireland from 12pm until 9pm.

It is suspected that the rainfall will also cause flooding and interrupt power supplies.

The Met Office warning details “Heavy showers or longer spells of rain with some thunderstorms likely to cause some travel disruption and flooding”, as reported by metro.co.uk. It is also very likely that there will be rain in other parts of the UK, especially in the North and the midlands.

Southern parts of the UK and parts of the south-east are the only places safe from the yellow warning. “There’s a notable north-west split in where this rain is forecast to fall” says weather reporters. Those living in Southern parts of England can expect the weather to be “drier” and “feel increasingly warm in the sunny intervals”.

The yellow warning of thunderstorms and rainfall comes after last week’s heatwave, with temperatures reaching record levels of 40C in some parts of the country. Forecasters have also said that “after a largely dry first three weeks of July, some of us are seeing some welcomes rain through the weekend”.

Yesterday firefighters dealt with nearly 50 emergency calls about flooding after the north-west of Northern Ireland was hit with copious amounts of heavy rain fall. The Northern Ireland Fire and rescue Service

