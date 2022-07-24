Milenio bridge in Elche (Alicante) in line for repairs next year

By Linda Hall • 24 July 2022 • 20:22

BIMILENIO BRIDGE: Solutions sought for subsidence problems Photo credit: Elche city hall

ELCHE city hall’s Local Government Board gave the go-ahead to rehabilitating the Bimilenio bridge over the Vinalopo River.

This, city hall hopes, will provide a definitive solution to subsidence in Calle Cauce and Calle Lazaro Cardenas del Rio which meet at the roundabout that gives access to the bridge.

The project will be based on a preliminary plan by engineering consultants FHECOR and an in-depth study of the bridge and terrain by Imasa Lab.

The €1.6 million contract to cover both drafting and carrying out the project has yet to be put out to tender, announced municipal spokesman Hector Diez.

“This will save time, instead of putting out two separate tenders,” he said.

Work will not begin until 2023 although city hall intends this to be carried out as rapidly as possible, Diez added.

