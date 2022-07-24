Panic on the streets of London: Police launch 2 murder investigations after purge-like night of stabbing and shooting

By Annie Dabb • 24 July 2022 • 13:40

Police Detectives in London have launched two different investigations into murders which took place yesterday during a purge-like night of stabbing and shooting.

It has been confirmed by Scotland Yard that one man died from a stab wound in Ealing, West London last night, Saturday 24th July. Police officers were called to the scene on Uxbridge Road shortly before midnight.

The stab victim, a man in his late 50s who’d been out at the pub on Uxbridge Road, was pronounced dead at the scene, as reported by express.co.uk.

No one has as yet been arrested for the violent crime, however the man’s family have been informed and the body will be identified in an arranged formal identification in the near future.

Police Officers have requested that any witnesses or anyone with any information should call police on 101 or, in order to remain anonymous, can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Later on last night at 12:35am, the police responded to a call of gunshots in Cheney Row Park off Durban Road in Walthamstow, East London.

The scene of the shooting in Walthamstow was attended by Police Officers and ambulance colleagues. Two men self-presented at a hospital in East London shortly after authorities were called to the scene. According to express.co.uk, “one of the men, aged 28 years and suffering critical gunshot injuries, died at hospital a short time later.” His family are being offered support from specialists.

The second man in his 30s suffered stab wounds but was discharged from hospital. He has been arrested following the incident and placed in custody.

DCI Kelly Allen of Specialist Crime who is leading the murder investigation into the incident at Cheney Row Park has offered her condolences to the family of the victim. She has also appealed to anyone who was in the park to come forward with any information, even if they do not believe that it was significant.

The Labour MP for Walthamstow Stella Creasy also posted on social media about the incident, lamenting the “murder in our community” and asking residents of Walthamstow not to “speculate on this matter out of respect to this man’s family”.

