By Chris King • 24 July 2022 • 18:13
Plan Infoca declares forest fire in La Cala de Mijas municipality of Malaga
As reported by Plan Infoca this afternoon, Sunday, July 24, another forest fire has been declared in the Mijas municipality of Malaga province. It is reported to be located in the La Cala de Mijas area of the Costa del Sol.
According to Plan Infoca’s latest information on its official Twitter profile, there are currently 45 firefighters tackling the blaze on the ground along with one fire appliance. Aerial support is being provided by three helicopters.
#IFMijas, ACTIVO. Actualización. Medios:🚁 3 helicópteros, 1 de ellos pesados🚒 1 autobomba 👨🚒 45 efectivos terrestres
— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 24, 2022
#IFMijas, ACTIVO. Actualización. Medios:🚁 3 helicópteros, 1 de ellos pesados🚒 1 autobomba 👨🚒 45 efectivos terrestres
— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 24, 2022
Comments on the Wildfire Watch Andalucia app suggest that the fire was ignited after a car caught fire and the flames spread to the surrounding vegetation at Km 203 next to the AP-7.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.