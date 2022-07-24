By Chris King • 24 July 2022 • 18:13

Plan Infoca declares forest fire in La Cala de Mijas municipality of Malaga

A forest fire has been declared by Plan Infoca, located in the La Cala de Mijas area of the Costa del Sol.

As reported by Plan Infoca this afternoon, Sunday, July 24, another forest fire has been declared in the Mijas municipality of Malaga province. It is reported to be located in the La Cala de Mijas area of the Costa del Sol.

According to Plan Infoca’s latest information on its official Twitter profile, there are currently 45 firefighters tackling the blaze on the ground along with one fire appliance. Aerial support is being provided by three helicopters.

#IFMijas, ACTIVO. Actualización.

Medios:

🚁 3 helicópteros, 1 de ellos pesados

🚒 1 autobomba

👨‍🚒 45 efectivos terrestres — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 24, 2022

Comments on the Wildfire Watch Andalucia app suggest that the fire was ignited after a car caught fire and the flames spread to the surrounding vegetation at Km 203 next to the AP-7.

