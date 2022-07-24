Punished for Brexit? 14 hour queues for Euro Tunnel as every Briton’s passport must be stamped

By Annie Dabb • 24 July 2022 • 15:38

Image - EuroTunnel: Aleksandr Lupin/shutterstock

Brits are taking to social media to question whether they are being punished for Brexit as passengers are forced to wait in 14 hour queues for the Euro Tunnel as border controls insist on stamping every Briton’s passport.

Those hoping to cross the border between Britain and France have been told to expect severe delays as people are having to wait for more than 14 hours in some cases to begin their summer holidays.

Passengers using Eurotunnel were asked to arrive two hours early, according to bbc.co.uk. Those hoping to use the ferry service from the Port of Dover have also experienced severe delays.

Many Brits have blamed the delays on a lack of French staff at border controls, with Conservative party leader candidate Liz Truss demanding to “see action from them to resolve the terrible situation that people are facing”.

The MP for Calais Pierre-Henri Dumont has rebuked Truss’s accusation, saying that the port’s small capacity and “additional checks post-Brexit” were the problem, not the French staff.

Ade Keys tweeted that yesterday that they had spent “14 hours queuing” with “still no end sight”, and another twitter account updated people that they had “been stuck in traffic in Folkestone for 12 hours now and we only just gone past the border control and are still waiting in queue for the train. And if you have any pets the wait was roughly 2 hours.”

Update on #Folkestone #eurotunnel Good luck to anyone going through there. Have been stuck in traffic in Folkestone for 12 hours now and we only just gone past the border control and are still waiting in queue for the train. And if you have any pets the wait was roughly 2 hours pic.twitter.com/xG13Lg3H6c — Jo (@dagaa_102) July 24, 2022

Another twitter user suggested “it’s time we had separated ‘remain voter’ and ‘leave voter’ queues at U.K ports and airports. The former getting priority for not getting us into this shit. #BrexitChaos”

The director of public affairs for Eurotunnel put the traffic disruption down to an accident on the M20 on Friday, as well as large portions of the road used solely for freight traffic, which meant those hoping to travel to France for their holidays had to be “diverted on to A-roads”.

Some travellers eventually gave up on Eurotunnel, tweeting that they had opted for the ferry instead and posting a photo of clear roads ahead.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.