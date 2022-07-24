By Anna Ellis • 24 July 2022 • 18:51

Spain's Guardia Civil rescues a youngster captured by a Belgian jihadist. Image Guardia Civil/Instagram

The young girl has been released in Belgium in an operation in which a man accused of radicalising the child has been arrested.

The operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Belgian Federal Police and the judicial bodies of Spain and Belgium, the Guardia Civil confirmed on Sunday, July 24.

Agents of the Guardia Civil and the Belgian Federal Police have arrested a Belgian citizen in an anti-terrorist operation in the town of Verviers, Belgium, in which a Spanish youngster who had been missing from her home since the beginning of July has been freed and rescued.

Investigations by the Guardia Civil’s Information Service in the fight against Jihadist radicalisation led to the detection of the actions of a 34-year-old man of Belgian nationality, who was allegedly radicalising the Spanish minor.

Police work managed to determine that this person was constantly sending propagandistic material of a terrorist nature to the minor.

The girl left her family home on 2 July for Belgium in the company of people belonging to an alleged terrorist recruitment structure based in that country.

Following her escape and based on evidence of possible radicalisation, the Guardia Civil, together with the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Central Juvenile Court of the National High Court, tried to locate the girl in the possibility of her transfer to a terrorist organisation.

As a result of the investigation with the Belgian Federal Police, on 15 July a man was arrested in the Belgian town of Verviers after a European and International Arrest Warrant had been issued by the Central Juvenile Court of the Audiencia Nacional.