Tough day at the office for Carp-R-Us anglers in Bigastro (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 24 July 2022 • 16:17
BARBEL: Amongst Carp-R-Us anglers’ latest haul
Photo credit: CC/Martin Durrschnabel
“And how it had changed!” exclaimed club secretary Steve Fell. “The bankside vegetation, so carefully cleared after 2019 storms is now back to head height in many places.”
The river itself was down about half a metre from the previous visit, Steve said, and fell a further 15 centimetres during the match. “Another tough day at the office was expected,” he added.
Winner of the match with 2.8 kilos from Peg 2 was Richard Crawshaw, now fishing more regularly after almost a year spent renovating his house.
Steve Fell, next door on Peg 1, managed 1.3 kilos with a catch that included two small barbel. “That was to see,” he said.
Third was Tony Flett with 1 kilo and Jeremy Fardoe was fourth with 280 grammes.
“It is worth mentioning that over 20 terrapins were caught during the match,” Steve said.
Further information about the club can be found on its www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website or on the Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca Facebook page.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
