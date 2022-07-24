Tragedy as fit 46-year-old bodybuilder dies unexpectedly

By Anna Ellis • 24 July 2022 • 13:15
Tragedy as fit 46-year-old bodybuilder, Jerry Ward, dies unexpectedly. Image: Gary Udit/Instagram
“Jerry died suddenly last night. He was here in Pittsburgh commentating on the Live Stream of the NPC Teen, Collegiate and Masters Nationals.”
“In the NPC and IFBB PRO LEAGUE over the years, Jerry was an excellent competitor, judge, expediter, head judge and PPV commentator.”
“His knowledge of the sport of Bodybuilding was unparalleled! Jerry was liked and loved by everyone he came in contact with!”
“We are devastated at his passing.”
The cause of death has not yet been made official.
Jerry Ward was widely known for his love of bodybuilding and his wide knowledge of the sport.
Fans were quick to offer their condolences. One posted on Twitter: “Dammit man, not Jerry.”
“So many bodybuilders and retired bodybuilders have been passing away over the last few years, but I can’t believe Jerry Ward has died.”
“Without Jerry’s videos, I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish a tenth of what I have in my short time doing this. Unreal.”
RX Muscle tweeted: “We mourn the sudden passing of Jerry Ward. Jerry was truly one of the most passionate people in all of bodybuilding.”
“His energy and enthusiasm for the sport was unmatched.”
“We will miss his strong and straightforward opinions on all things bodybuilding.”
“RIP, Jerry Ward.”
