By Chris King • 24 July 2022 • 1:57

Image of the municipality of Anzo in Gran Canaria. Credit: Google maps - Alberto Silva Hernandez

The spectator killed when a car left the road during the Rally Comarca Norte of Gran Canaria has been identified as an 18-year-old female.

UPDATE: Sunday, July 24 at 1:45pm

The young spectator who died this morning when she was run over by a car during the Rally Comarca Norte of Gran Canaria has been identified as 18-year-old AGS. A second person who was also injured in the accident has been identified as 19-year-old JOS.

Sources close to the race organisers have assured that JOS remains in hospital where he has undergone surgery but is reported to be out of danger, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

Saturday, July 23 at 8;59pm

A tragic accident during the 8th edition of the Comarca Norte Rally in Gran Canaria today, Saturday, July 23, has resulted in the death of a motorsport fan. As reported by automovilismocanario.com, one of the cars participating in the rally on the Canary island of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria lost control and mounted a bank of around three metres in height, where spectators were positioned in apparent safety.

This incident occurred at 10:30am in the Galdar municipality of Anzo, where vehicle number 44, a Toyota Starlet 1.3, ran into two people – a male and a female – after leaving the road after taking two bends. Both were transferred to different hospitals, but the female was confirmed dead shortly after.

The accident happened during the third special stage of the rally, which was immediately cancelled by the organisers. Benito Rodriguez, the president of the FCA, tweeted his sincere condolences on behalf of the entire Canarian motor racing family.

LUTO | El presidente de la #FCA, Benito Rodriguez, en nombre de toda la familia del automovilismo canario, se une a las muestras de dolor y pesar por el fallecimiento en el día de hoy de una aficionada, en el trazado del Rally Comarca Norte de Gran Canaria. D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/cnpv7uTLFu — fcautomovilismo (@fcautomovilismo) July 23, 2022

Arucas Civil Protection Arucas also tweeted its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased woman. "Rally Comarca Norte 2022".

Desde Protección Civil Arucas damos nuestras más sinceras condolencias a familiares y amigos tras el terrible suceso ocurrido en el día de hoy. Mucho ánimo al piloto, copiloto y organización. — P.C. Arucas 🟧 🟧 🟧 🟧 (@PCARUCAS) July 23, 2022 A video of the incident was captured and uploaded on Twitter courtesy of @JoseBattleFive: Atropello Mortal en el Rally Comarca Norte de Gran Canaria pic.twitter.com/bto6l5msEq — JackTheNapier🕹 (@JoseBattleFive) July 23, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.