24 July 2022 • 19:40

Image of the aftermath of the La Cala de Mijas forest fire. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

Plan Infoca has declared the La Cala de Mijas forest fire stabilized.

UPDATE: Sunday, July 24 at 7:34pm

Plan Infoca has declared the forest fire in the La Cala de Mijas municipality of Malaga as ‘stabilised’. That does not mean the fire is out, but all active burning fronts have been brought under control and are unlikely to spread further.

As can be observed from the video footage courtesy of Plan Infoca, the fire spread an incredible distance in such a short period of time.

🔴El #IFMijas queda ESTABILIZADO a las 19:20 horas. Siguen los medios aéreos y terrestres trabajando para controlarlo. pic.twitter.com/a3x0yrtL2S — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 24, 2022

UPDATE: Sunday, July 24 at 7:04pm

Plan Infoca has deployed substantial further means to tackle the forest fire in the La Cala de Mijas municipality. In a tweet on its official Twitter profile, the Andalucian body reported that there are now 80 firefighting personnel on the ground, with three fire appliances, 1 UNASIF, 1 UMIF, and 1 AAMM.

Aerially they are fighting the blaze with 1 Super Puma, 2 helicopters (L-7 and M-7 types), 1 Gremaf command helicopter (H-4), 2 Kamov (KZ-0, K-4), 1 aircraft (ACO4 ), 2 cargo plans on the ground (T-4, T-7), 1 Foca, 3 TOP, and 2 Brica.

As can be seen from the video footage courtesy of Plan Infoca, the flames have spread inland quite quickly. The crews still have several hours of daylight remaining in which to attempt to bring this latest fire under control. Once darkness sets in then the aerial means are unable to continue operating.

🔴#IFMijas. ActualizacióN

🚁1 Súper Puma (K-70), 2 helicópteros (L-7, M-7), 1 helicóptero de mando Gremaf (H-4), 2 Kamov (KZ-0, K-4), 1 avión (ACO4), 2 aviones de carga en tierra (T-4, T-7), 1 Foca, 3 #TOP , 2 #brica, 80 efectivos tierra, 3 autobomba, 1 UNASIF, 1 UMIF y 1 #AAMM pic.twitter.com/rBpNTnzXh0 — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 24, 2022

Sunday, July 24 at 6:13pm

As reported by Plan Infoca this afternoon, Sunday, July 24, another forest fire has been declared in the Mijas municipality of Malaga province. It is reported to have originated in Entrerrios, in the La Cala de Mijas area of ​​the Costa del Sol .

According to Plan Infoca’s latest information on its official Twitter profile, there are currently 45 firefighters tackling the blaze on the ground along with one fire appliance. Aerial support is being provided by three helicopters.

#IFMijas, ACTIVO. Actualización.

Medios:

🚁 3 helicópteros, 1 de ellos pesados

🚒 1 autobomba

👨‍🚒 45 efectivos terrestres — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 24, 2022

112 Emergencies Andalucia confirmed at 5:28pm local time that the fire was ignited after a car caught fire and the flames spread to the surrounding vegetation at Km 203 next to the AP-7.

#InfoDeServicio @DGTes informa del corte del carril derecho por el incendio de un vehículo en la AP-7 a la altura del km 203 en Entrerríos #Málaga

🚨Actúa @Plan_INFOCA #IFMijas

⚠️ Mucha Precaución https://t.co/Hvuv9aIcAW — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) July 24, 2022

This is breaking news, we will keep you updated as soon as more information becomes available, thank you.

