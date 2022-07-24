By Chris King • 24 July 2022 • 3:28

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

Here is the weather forecast for Tuesday, July 12 in Spain, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

As predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the weather forecast for Spain on Sunday, July 24, looks like being a very hot day for most of the country.

In the Bay of Biscay and north of Galicia intervals of low cloud will develop throughout the day. Intervals of low clouds are also expected in the Strait and in some areas of the Levante peninsular.

The Canary islands can expect intervals of medium and high cloudiness, as can the western half of the peninsula. During the afternoon, intervals of cloudiness will occur in high areas of the northern and eastern thirds of the peninsula, without ruling out an isolated shower or even scattered storms.

Thick haze will prevail in the Canary Islands, but this is likely to be less intense in the south and east of the country, Ceuta, and Melilla. There is a probability of mist or fog banks in the Strait, and in the morning in the Bay of Biscay, north of Galicia, and on the Catalan coast.

Daytime temperatures will drop in western Galicia, which will be locally notable in Pontevedra. In the rest of the northern third of Spain, as well as in the interior of the eastern third and in the north of the Balearic Islands, temperatures will increase.

In Navarra, the eastern Cantabrian Sea and the upper Ebro, they will reach notable and even locally extraordinary temperatures. The rest of the country will see very few changes from Saturday, July 23, with 40°C being reached in the southwest of the peninsula and in the Ebro valley.

Minimums will increase in the interior of the northern half of the peninsula and the western islands of the Canary Islands, but the rest will experience few changes.

A light easterly wind will blow in the Bay of Biscay, increasing and becoming westerly in the afternoon. Easterly wind in the Strait of Gibraltar will also ease, and north and northeast on the coasts of Galicia turning west also easing.

Wind from the southeast in the Balearic Islands and the Ebro valley, and from the south in the Emporda. Elsewhere, light variable winds which, in the centre, west, and south of the peninsula, will increase and turn west in the afternoon.

___________________________________________________________

