26-year-old Irish MMA star dies in tragic accident

By Anna Ellis • 25 July 2022 • 15:35

Keith Thomas Coughlan died after crashing his scooter into a drainage ditch and wasn’t found by a passer-by until the next day.

Keith was an Irish citizen who had been living in Fremantle, Western Australia and was spending time in Bali training.

Badung Police Public Relations Section Head, Iptu Ketut Sudana, said “The victim died in the ditch, allegedly out of control because at the scene of the collision marks were found on the ditch wall.”

Iptu added: “Seven bottles of Stellar beer were found at the scene, and it is suspected that the victim was drunk riding a motorbike,” according to Kumparan News on Monday, July 25.

Keith was found dead by a resident in a ditch in front of a villa on Jalan Bumbak, Anyar Kelod Circle, Kerobokan Village, North Kuta District, Badung Regency, Bali, on Sunday, July 24 at 05:10.am local time (11:10.pm CET)

Using the light from his phone a passerby spotted Keith Coughlan’s legs trapped underneath a Honda Vario motorbike with the number plate DK 2891 FBE.

Of the discovery, the passerby said “At that time, I didn’t dare say whether he was dead or not. I didn’t dare, I just thought I’d better report it right away.”

Shortly after finding the body in the ditch, he contacted the Banjar Anyar Kelod officer, Wayan Rudita. After several checks, the officer then contacted the North Kuta Police.

At around 06.30 am, North Kuta Sector Police officers arrived at the scene.

Soon after, an ambulance from the Badung Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency arrived at the scene and took Coughland’s body to the Sanglah Central General Hospital in Denpasar.