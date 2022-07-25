Antequera approves use of 1.5 million square metres of land for new industrial projects

By Chris King • 25 July 2022 • 19:42

Image of Manolo Baron, the mayor of Antequera. Credit: [email protected]

Antequera Council has approved the use of 1.5 million square metres of industrial land for the development of new projects in the town.

Manolo Baron, the Mayor of Antequera, reported today, Monday, July 25, that the approval of one and a half square metres of new industrial land had been granted, legally, administratively, and by the town planning department.

This move is designed to finally solve the blockade of the Antequera Logistics Centre after more than a decade. Mr Baron was accompanied at the presentation by Teresa Molina, the Councillor for Town Planning, and Jose Ramon Carmona, the Councillor for Works and Investments.

UNA ACCIÓN DE FUTURO

El alcalde ha destacado el peso de este anuncio por el “bien de la economía de #Antequera” Un cruce logístico clave por la mejora de las conexiones:

-Hacia Cartaojal

-Al acceso Centro Logístico

-N-331 hacia Córdoba

-A-92 hacia N-331 Contigo #HacemosCiudad pic.twitter.com/PLkYF8SqS7 — Ayuntamiento de Antequera (@AytoAntequera) July 25, 2022

The Local Government Board has approved both the urbanisation projects for the execution of units 1 and 2 of the expansion of the Antequera Logistics Centre, and the urban planning agreement for the management of its expansion. Among the projects will be the construction of a new logistics centre for the multinational DIA.

An economic value of €22 million is attached to these two urbanisation projects, to which another €7 million are added. That will bring the total to €29 million by including €2 million for the management of the action and another €5 million that will be dedicated to improving the access roads to Cartaojal and to the Logistics Centre itself.

Specifically, these works include the road accesses from the N-331 (Cordoba) to the MA-5408 (Cartaojal) and also certain accesses from the A-92 which pass through El Faro to connect with the N-331 and then begin their exit to the Logistics Centre.

The mayor said he considered this news to be of “vital importance for the achievement of industrial development and employment in our town”, specifying that it involves €29,101,179 of direct investment in Antequera to improve investment, urbanization, and the implementation of companies.

He added that the improvement of roads makes Antequera: “a town of the future, that attracts the possibility of the best investors continuing to work in our town, as we will surely be able to announce in the near future that new companies are going to establish themselves in Antequera”.

“Today we definitively solve the blockade and the situation inherited from the Antequera Logistics Centre that had been left to us and that led to the collapse of an absolutely vital industrial area”, he stressed.

“The intersection between the A-45 and A-92 motorways, near Cartaojal in the municipality of Antequera, will surely lead to numerous jobs both in construction and urbanisation work and in the subsequent development of warehouses and logistics”, concluded the mayor.

After this initial approval, the sectoral reports will be developed by the Junta de Andalucia as occurred with the Dry Port. The execution period of the new urbanisation works will be 12 months from the date of its final approval, as reported by malagahoy.es.

🏗️ Paso histórico de #Antequera con la puesta a disposición de 1,5 millones m2 de suelo industrial en Centro Logístico ✔️Una apuesta

-Empleo

-Inversión 🗣️"Aprobamos la mayor apuesta de suelo industrial en el corazón logístico de #Andalucía" @manolo_baron Contigo #HacemosCiudad pic.twitter.com/WIYlHI5vgN — Ayuntamiento de Antequera (@AytoAntequera) July 25, 2022

