By Anna Ellis • 25 July 2022 • 19:01

Barcelona bans bad fumes on its beaches, no smoking on sand or in sea. Image: Larina Marina/Shuttlestock.com

Barcelona City Council last week approved a total ban on smoking on the city’s beaches, which has been in force since Monday, July 25

Smoking will only be allowed in areas where there are beach bars or restaurants, but not on the sand or in the sea, according to Antena 3.

Smoking is prohibited both on the sand and in the sea. If anyone breaks the rule, they are liable to be fined by the authorities.

The only case in which smoking on the beaches is allowed is in those places that have a bar or restaurant licence and have established premises within the beach itself.

The entry into force comes after a pilot test was carried out on several of the city’s beaches, which resulted in a reduction of more than 10% in smoking among people enjoying their day at the beach.

For now, the regulation is firm and no Barcelona City Council group has decided to appeal it.

In fact, the proposal did not receive any votes against it during its approval in the Barcelona City Council.

Cigarette butts are a hazard on many beaches, as they contain non-biodegradable plastic polymer.

The European Environment Agency found cigarette butts among the most common items littering Europe’s beaches. As well as contaminating the soil, they are also extremely harmful if swallowed by sea life.