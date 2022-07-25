By Chris King • 25 July 2022 • 20:48

BREAKING: Hollywood actor and star of 'Goodfellas' passes away aged 83

Hollywood actor Paul Sorvino, probably best remembered for playing the role of mobster Paul Cicero in ‘Goodfellas’ has passed away aged 83.

Hollywood actor Paul Sorvino, the star of countless films and television shows, has died aged 83, as reported today, July 25, by celebrity news outlet TMZ. He will probably be best remembered for playing the character of Paul Cicero in Martin Scorcese’s 1990 gangster epic ‘Goodfellas’.

A representative of the renowned actor informed TMZ that his wife Dee Dee was by his side when he passed away. “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage”, Dee Dee told the publication.

Paul had a long and distinguished career during his time in Hollywood, appearing in more than 50 films. He also graced stages on Broadway, and had roles in top television shows including the part of Phil Ceretta in ‘Law and Order’. His film debut came in ‘Where’s Poppa’, in 1970. In 1995 he landed another huge role, playing Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s classic, ‘Nixon’.

‘Goodfellas’ has to be the pinnacle though, starring alongside Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci, and the late Ray Liotta. The film was nominated for six Academy Awards, including ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Director’, with Pesci winning the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Paul set up the Sorvino Asthma Foundation as a result of his severe asthma condition. It was something he had learned to deal with, and even wrote ‘How to Become a Former Asthmatic’, a best-selling book on the subject.

The Hollywood great, of Italian descent, is survived by his three children who include Michael Sorvino, the well-known actor and producer, and Mira Sorvino, the Oscar-winning actress.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.