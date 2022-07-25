By Chris King • 25 July 2022 • 3:47

BREAKING: Mass shooting by 'multiple gunmen in vests' near car show in Los Angeles leaves seven injured

A mass shooting incident has taken place near a car show in the Californian city of Los Angeles with seven injured people taken to hospital.

A mass shooting incident has been reported late on Sunday, July 24, near a car show in the San Pedro district of Los Angeles, California. Seven people have been transferred to hospital after unconfirmed local reports of multiple gunmen wearing bulletproof vests opening fire on a crowd before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred at Peck Park at 3:50pm local time (11:50pm UK time). Four males and three females are among those injured. Two are believed to be in a critical condition. A citywide alert has been issued by the Los Angeles Police Department in response to the incident.

“Around 3:50pm, Harbour Division officers responded to 911 calls of a shooting with multiple victims at Peck Park. NOT an active shooter situation. PIO is en route. Unknown number or condition of victims at this time”, tweeted LAPD at 1:37am UK time.

LAPD News: Around 3:50 p.m. Harbor Division officers responded to 911 calls of a shooting with multiple victims at Peck Park. NOT an active shooter situation. PIO is enroute. Unknown number or condition of victims at this time. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 25, 2022

“At least four civilians are reported to be injured, possibly related to gunfire heard”, read a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It continued: “There are no other patients remaining at the scene. The incident circumstances, patient demographics, affiliation, and precise nature of each patient’s injuries have yet to be confirmed”.

Images uploaded onto social media from the scene include one of a man lying prone on the ground in front of a blood-splattered white car, with a shirt covering his head.

#Developing story : Several injured during cross firing and few shot down , possibility of gang war, shooting Reports of multiple people shot at Peck Park in Los Angeles, California#LosAngeles l #CA #US #peckpark pic.twitter.com/rcbD8IdeZ2 — ViralVdoz (@viralvdoz) July 25, 2022

This is a breaking story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.