BREAKING NEWS: Former Northern Ireland first minister and UUP leader dies

Lord Trimble, died at the age of 77 on Monday, July 25 according to a statement from the UUP.
Leader of the party between 1995 and 2005, Lord Trimble won the Nobel Peace Prize along with SDLP leader John Hume for their efforts in ending the troubles in Northern Ireland.
Lord Trimble was an important negotiator in bringing about the Good Friday Agreement, that brought peace to the province after years of sectarian violence.
