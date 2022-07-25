BREAKING NEWS: Several victims after multiple shootings in Canada’s British Columbia

By Anna Ellis • 25 July 2022 • 18:13
Police have confirmed several victims after a series of shootings in Langley, British Columbia, Canada, prompted emergency alerts on Monday, July 25.
The first alert, issued just after 6:15.AM PT (03:15.PM (CET)) reported “multiple with a description of a suspect.
The issue from the British Colombian Royal Canadian Mounted Police (BCRCMP) was posted on Twitter: “Whistler RCMP responds to shots fired.”
#bcrcmp #Squamish #Whistler – Whistler RCMP respond to shots fired
https://t.co/JDgBpsXSXT
— BCRCMP (@BCRCMP) July 25, 2022
#bcrcmp #Squamish #Whistler – Whistler RCMP respond to shots fired
https://t.co/JDgBpsXSXT
— BCRCMP (@BCRCMP) July 25, 2022
Police confirmed one man had been arrested just before 07:00.AM PT (04:00.PM CET) but said officers were still determining whether the suspect acted alone.
The BCRCMP updated their Twitter in a tweet that read: “Update: Whistler RCMP make arrests in shots fired call”
#Squamish #Whistler #bcrcmp – Update: Whistler RCMP make arrests in shots fired call
https://t.co/um42DkN98U
— BCRCMP (@BCRCMP) July 25, 2022
#Squamish #Whistler #bcrcmp – Update: Whistler RCMP make arrests in shots fired call
https://t.co/um42DkN98U
Seargant Rebecca Parslow of the RCMP in British Columbia said “We do have a male suspect in custody. However, we are ruling out any other outstanding individuals before we stand the emergency alert down.”
Parslow said there were several victims, but did not specify how many. She said the victims were homeless and that police believe the attack was targeted.
Langley Police in British Columbia confirmed that the roads nearby the crime scene were cut off in a tweet that read: “BREAKING: Due to the recent police incident, please avoid Langley City’s downtown core, in the area of 200 Street & the Langley Bypass in Langley Township.”
“The public is asked to stay out of the area until further notice.”
BREAKING: Due to the recent police incident, please avoid Langley City's downtown core, in the area of 200 Street & the Langley Bypass in Langley Township. The public is asked to stay out of the area until further notice.#langley #rcmp #langleyrcmp #langleypolice #bcrcmp pic.twitter.com/qmFQs7s1LR
— Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) July 25, 2022
BREAKING: Due to the recent police incident, please avoid Langley City's downtown core, in the area of 200 Street & the Langley Bypass in Langley Township. The public is asked to stay out of the area until further notice.#langley #rcmp #langleyrcmp #langleypolice #bcrcmp pic.twitter.com/qmFQs7s1LR
— Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) July 25, 2022
At least one person has died, as the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is responding to the incident.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.