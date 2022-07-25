BREAKING NEWS: Several victims after multiple shootings in Canada’s British Columbia

By Anna Ellis • 25 July 2022 • 18:13

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have confirmed a man has been arrested.

Police have confirmed several victims after a series of shootings in Langley, British Columbia, Canada, prompted emergency alerts on Monday, July 25.

The first alert, issued just after 6:15.AM PT (03:15.PM (CET)) reported “multiple with a description of a suspect.

The issue from the British Colombian Royal Canadian Mounted Police (BCRCMP) was posted on Twitter: “Whistler RCMP responds to shots fired.”

Police confirmed one man had been arrested just before 07:00.AM PT (04:00.PM CET) but said officers were still determining whether the suspect acted alone.

The BCRCMP updated their Twitter in a tweet that read: “Update: Whistler RCMP make arrests in shots fired call”

Seargant Rebecca Parslow of the RCMP in British Columbia said “We do have a male suspect in custody. However, we are ruling out any other outstanding individuals before we stand the emergency alert down.”

Parslow said there were several victims, but did not specify how many. She said the victims were homeless and that police believe the attack was targeted.

Langley Police in British Columbia confirmed that the roads nearby the crime scene were cut off in a tweet that read: “BREAKING: Due to the recent police incident, please avoid Langley City’s downtown core, in the area of 200 Street & the Langley Bypass in Langley Township.”

“The public is asked to stay out of the area until further notice.”

At least one person has died, as the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is responding to the incident.