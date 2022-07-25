By Chris King • 25 July 2022 • 20:11

BREAKING: Police respond to active shooter at Dallas Love Field Airport

Dallas police have been deployed to Dallas Love Field Airport after reports of an active shooter.

It has been reported that Dallas police responded to an incident at Dallas Love Field Airport this afternoon, Monday, July 25. There had been reports of an active shooter on the loose at the facility, which was duly locked down according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Dallas police confirmed that units had been deployed to the location.

PIO is en route to Dallas Love Field Airport in response to reports of shots being fired. Follow our Twitter for updates. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 25, 2022

A 37-year-old was subsequently dealt with by armed police. As reported in a live video streamed on the Dalla PD Facebook page, chief Garcia explained everything in a press conference. The woman entered the airport and went into a toilet where she changed her clothing. She exited the toilet and began firing shots, although it seems she was not aiming at the public.

An armed officer incapacitated the shooter by firing a shot that hit her lower extremity and she was subsequently overpowered. Chief Garcia refused to take questions at that point, only adding that there was just one injured person, the shooter. She was the only suspect involved in the incident he confirmed.

The woman was transferred to Parkland Memorial Hospital from the airport in an unknown condition.

