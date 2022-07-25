Burglar arrested suspected of robbing three different homes in one night in Fuengirola

By Chris King • 25 July 2022 • 3:22

Image of items seized by the police. Credit: Policia Nacional

National Police officers in the Malaga town of Fuengirola arrested a burglar believed to have robbed three different homes in one night.

As reported in a statement by the Malaga Provincial Police Station this Sunday, July 24, a 44-year-old suspected burglar was arrested in the Malaga town of Fuengirola for his alleged involvement in three crimes of robbery with force in three different homes in one night.

His arrest took place one morning last June, at dawn, on Avenida Finlandia in Fuengirola. A uniformed patrol observed a man who, spotting their presence, crouched behind a vehicle. When the officers tried to identify him, he fled the scene by running across the N-340.

He jumped over the fence of a property and suddenly found himself cornered. In an attempt to prevent his arrest, the man threw several pots at the policemen, who subsequently detained him.

During his attempted escape, the detainee had thrown several items onto the road, including jewellery, tools, and vehicle keys. Officers from the Robbery Group of Fuengirola Fuengirola Local Police took charge of the subsequent investigation. They quickly verified that their detainee was staying, along with another person, in a local hotel establishment.