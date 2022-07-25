Burglar arrested suspected of robbing three different homes in one night in Fuengirola

By Chris King • 25 July 2022 • 3:22
Image of items seized by the police.
Credit: Policia Nacional
As reported in a statement by the Malaga Provincial Police Station this Sunday, July 24, a 44-year-old suspected burglar was arrested in the Malaga town of Fuengirola for his alleged involvement in three crimes of robbery with force in three different homes in one night.
His arrest took place one morning last June, at dawn, on Avenida Finlandia in Fuengirola. A uniformed patrol observed a man who, spotting their presence, crouched behind a vehicle. When the officers tried to identify him, he fled the scene by running across the N-340.
He jumped over the fence of a property and suddenly found himself cornered. In an attempt to prevent his arrest, the man threw several pots at the policemen, who subsequently detained him.
During his attempted escape, the detainee had thrown several items onto the road, including jewellery, tools, and vehicle keys. Officers from the Robbery Group of Fuengirola Fuengirola Local Police took charge of the subsequent investigation. They quickly verified that their detainee was staying, along with another person, in a local hotel establishment.
Upon visiting the hotel, the officers were informed by clients and staff of the facility that the person with whom the arrested man shared a room, another 30-year-old man, had dropped down from the terrace of the building and had fled through the roofs adjoining the hotel. During his escape, he abandoned two backpacks full of items, supposedly of illicit origin.
Further investigations verified that the detainee had allegedly participated in at least three robberies with force that same night in three different homes. They had all been unaware of his entry as they were asleep. The victims immediately recognised objects belonging to them among the items seized from the arrested person.
Officers confiscated a vehicle, jewellery, rings, bracelets, watches, tools, bags, and clothing, along with €2,553 in cash. Efforts to locate and arrest the other investigated person continue, with the police concluding that both the detainee and his partner belong to a specialised crime group, with an itinerant character, dedicated to the systematic perpetration of robberies in homes.
