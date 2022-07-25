Drunk driver kills two cyclists in the Almeria municipality of Nijar

By Chris King • 25 July 2022 • 0:39

Image of Andalucian emergency services ambulance. Credit: junta de andalucia

Two cyclists have been killed in the Almeria municipality of Nijar by a driver who was discovered to be in a state of considerable intoxication.

As reported by 112 Emergencies Andalucia this morning, Sunday, July 24, two cyclists were killed after being run over by a drunk driver. The 48 and 55-year-old riders were knocked off their bikes at around 9:40am at the Mirador de la Amatista. They were heading in the direction of Rodalquilar at Km7 of the AL-4200 in the Almeria municipality of Nijar.

Both deceased were members of the Chanata Bike Sports Club of Aguadulce. A full police investigation has been launched into the tragic incident after the driver of the vehicle was discovered to be in a state of considerable intoxication.

112 received several calls from members of the public alerting them to an accident that had resulted in a vehicle turning over on the road, hitting two cyclists in the process. Callers added that people were trapped as a result of the accident.

The operator immediately deployed an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre to the location. They were joined by patrols from the Guardia Civil, the fire brigade, and a road maintenance team.

Sources from the fire brigade informed 112 that aside from the two deceased, an injured 63-year-old man was being transferred to the Torrecardenas Hospital. The two cyclists were confirmed dead at the scene by the Guardia Civil.

___________________________________________________________

