By Guest Writer • 25 July 2022 • 17:33

Two of the huge new vehicles Credit: Estepona Council

ESTEPONA has invested €263000 to remove invasive algae from its beaches and looks for the national government to help it and other municipalities cope with the problem.

According to the council, between March of this year and July 15, 3,086 tons of algae have been transferred to landfill, which is almost the same amount collected in the whole of 2021.

This expenditure has seen the addition of six vehicles, two trailers and a backhoe to the existing fleet which will speed up the removal of waste from the beach, shortening the journeys that the cleaning machines have to make and increasing the efficiency of the process.

This investment comes to complement the actions carried out previously to solve the problem caused by the invasive Asian algae, which have consisted of the acquisition of a machine specialised in the collection and separation of sand from this type of waste and in the contracting of means of machinery and trucks to speed up removal and transport to landfill.

According to the Mayor, José María García Urbano the growth of this invasive algae on the coast is a threat to the image of the beaches and to tourism.

