Family-run petrol station discounts fuel by 20p saying ‘We want to pass on price drop’

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 July 2022 • 12:54

Baileys Garage Abergavenny - Image FB Baileys Garage

A family-run petrol station in Abergavenny, South Wales has been overwhelmed after it discounted its fuel by 20p.

According to a report by Yahoo News on Monday, July 25, Bailey’s Garage is selling its fuel for just £1.69 a litre (€1.98) with owner Ian Bailey saying: “We want to pass on the price drop.”

He continued saying that he did not understand why other garages had not done the same, this after they announced on social media on Friday that they had dropped the price.

With prices on average 20p (€0.23) cheaper than elsewhere in the UK, drivers have been coming from all over to fill up.

Explaining how he is able to drop the price, Bailey said that he buys fuel every day on a system which sets the cost of petrol and diesel based on the fluctuating prices of crude oil. So he buys when it is best to do so and as an independent, he can then set his own price.

He added: “I’m wondering as well why other people haven’t dropped their prices,” he said. “I can’t see why we’re so cheap. We’ve always been cheap. I could put it up to be the same as other garages and we would be laughing. But times are hard and we like to pass on the drop to the customer.”

The RAC has complained for some time that fuel is overpriced with Bailey’s providing evidence that this is the case. By comparison, Confused.com shows ASDA selling its petrol for 0.13p per litre (€0.15) more last week.

Their investigation found that the price should be at least five per cent lower than what ASDA is charging, with the only companies doing so being independent garages.

Bailey says the supermarkets don’t buy daily and that this results in the price at the pump often being weeks old, and that sometimes this works in his favour but not always.

The RAC and others argue that if a family-run petrol station can discount its fuel by up to 20p then so should the big boys with their buying power.

