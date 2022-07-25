Fans pay their respects as its revealed beloved Titanic star dies

By Anna Ellis • 25 July 2022 • 14:02
The veteran British actor David Warner has died aged 80 from a cancer-related illness. Image: David Warner/Facebook
The stage and screen veteran’s multi-faceted career included roles in Titanic, Time Bandits and Straw Dogs, as well as a renowned Hamlet for the Royal Shakespeare Company.
His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to the BBC on Monday, July 25, in which they said he had been ill for the past year and a half.
They said: “It is with an overwhelmingly heavy heart that we share the news of the death of the actor David Warner (at the age of nearly 81), from a cancer-related illness, in the early hours of July 24 at Denville Hall.”
“Over the past 18 months, he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity.”
“He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.”
David’s partner, Lisa, confirmed the news with a tweet that read: “Goodnight sweet prince. May flights of angels… Heartbroken.”
Goodnight sweet prince. May flights of angels…Heartbroken.#davidwarner pic.twitter.com/muQuQJqk8R
— Lisa Bowerman (@TheLisaBowerman) July 25, 2022
Filmmaker, Edgar Wright, tweeted: “Very sad to hear of David Warner’s passing, an actor with a huge legacy on stage & screen and unforgettable roles in; Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment, Straw Dogs, From Beyond The Grave, The Omen, Time After Time, Time Bandits, Tron, Titanic and much more. He will be missed.”
One fan posted: “What an actor. Memorable even in short appearances.”
“To me the main memory is The Omen, mostly because of the many many times we paused his last moment on our betamax when renting the video. Well it was novel back then.”
Another tweeted: “My Dad was the first person I knew who bought a home video player (Beta of course) and the first movie he showed me on it was Time Bandits!”
“So David Warner and his incredible performance were etched into my young mind and forever from that day forth! Vale Mr Warner!”
