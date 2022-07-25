Gilad Krein on the benefits of podcast for your business

By EWN • 25 July 2022 • 19:01
According to Gilad Krein, Podcasting is a fast-growing way to expend your online business. read on and learn more about the benefits of starting a podcast.
Podcasting ranks amsong the fastest-growing content types, and there are no signs that it will slow down. According to Gilad Krein, a digital nomad and online entrepreneur, about half of U.S. adults listen to podcasts.
In addition to reaching a large audience, personalizing your brand, and growing your business, podcasting is relatively easy and low-cost. Here’s why you should consider starting a podcast:
Your online business needs little time, equipment, or space to start a podcast. Compared to video, it’s pretty simple! Episodes can range in length from two minutes to two hours, so everyone can find the time to create one. Having run your online business for so long, you probably already have much content at your fingertips. This condition means you don’t have to spend much time or energy creating new stuff to share with your audience. A tiny bit of research can have you up and running in no time.
Your podcast does not have to cost a million dollars to get started. To begin, you’ll need a quality microphone and headphones, and a secure and stable Wi-Fi connection.
You can use a lot of great softwares to edit your podcast online. You can also find affordable music for your introduction by using online resources.
You can expand your podcast as it grows, but your initial investment does not have to be extravagant.
The popularity of podcasts has increased dramatically over the last two decades. Based on the latest statistics, the number of podcast listeners worldwide is likely to reach 424.2 million this year.
It represents an increase of 10.6% from the previous year and 20.3% of all internet users. One of every five people using the internet this year is also a podcast listener.
The number of podcast listeners has increased rapidly in recent years. There were 274.8 million internet users worldwide in 2019, accounting for 14.4% of global users.
The number increased by 20.9% to 332.2 million in 2020 and another 18.7% to 383.7 million in 2021. Over the next few years, podcasts will continue to gain popularity, albeit slower.
Experts predict that the podcasting industry will be worth $94.9 billion by 2028. Podcast listeners worldwide are projected to reach 464.7 million by 2023, an increase of 9.6%.
By 2024, podcast listeners will surpass 500 million for the first time, accounting for 23.5% of all internet users. Listeners of podcasts will increase by 83.7% from 2019 to 2024, with an average growth rate of 15.2%.
In 2019, podcast listeners increased by 22.6%, with the slowest growth expected in 2024. According to industry analysts, increasing podcast popularity attributes to more podcast shows and celebrity involvement.
By improving accessibility, music streaming companies like Spotify have made more significant investments, and podcast awareness has increased.
Your website can benefit from podcasts in several ways. You can increase traffic to your site, increase the average time spent on your site, and generate backlinks to your site with them.
Google uses these advantages in ranking sites. Publish a transcript, show notes, or other related content on a particular page of your website so that search engines will index it.
No one benefits from expertise if it isn’t shared.
The wider the spread of knowledge, the better. Chances are that your online business is just bursting with expertise. And eager audiences are just waiting to soak it up.
Podcasts give us all instant access to experts. Just like YouTube became a how-to go-to, podcasts are the new place to learn, grow, and soak up expertise. Branded podcasts help you establish credibility, build trust, and reach new audiences.
The content of your podcast episodes is a solid foundation for creating additional content to promote your podcast. These types of content include blog posts, infographics, videos, audiograms, and posts on your social networks.
It’s often more practical to reuse existing content than create new content from scratch. In the promotion phase of your podcast, you should focus on improving the content, increasing visibility, and saving time.
Some of Gilad Krein’s suggestions for reusing content are:
You will have to work hard for free if you don’t monetize your podcasts. Fortunately, there are several ways to make passive income from podcasting.
It is ideal to have 10,000 attentive listeners, but you need to know how to monetize them. Gilad Krein suggests options for monetizing your podcasts, such as ads, affiliate marketing, paid interviews, and sponsorships.
Those who listen to podcasts are more likely to follow brands and companies on social media. A podcast is an excellent way for a company to tell its story and create a sense of community around it.
Podcast listeners aren’t afraid of following and supporting the brands they love.
We are all familiar with regularly feeling unproductive, bored, or tired at work. There are much more effective ways to keep everyone informed than meetings and one-on-ones (let’s face it, they aren’t fun).
Whether it’s internal newsletters or office talk, Krein believes we can all agree that byte-sized, digestible information is the best.
Podcasts drive productivity by informing employees about company updates, events you’re attending, and other internal happenings.
While a podcast is a one-sided medium, it helps build effective relationships with listeners. Listeners get the impression that the person speaking on the podcast is someone they know.
Podcasts are listened to by people with something in common with the speaker or brand the speaker represents. It could also be a great way to expand your network for your online business.
Such a good relationship helps build trust, encouraging listeners to be associated with the brand. These relationships, in turn, lead to improved conversion.
People are more likely to buy something from a friend than a stranger.
