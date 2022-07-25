Iberian lynx numbers are at their highest ever recorded in Spain

By Chris King • 25 July 2022 • 2:06

Image of an Iberian lynx taken in the Sierra de Andujar National Park in Andalucia in 2017. Credit: Wikipedia - Frank Vassen CC BY 2.0

The population of the Iberian lynx in Spain has increased to the highest number ever recorded standing at 1,365.

According to the latest annual report from the lynx working group, which is run in coordination with the Ministry of the Environment (MITECO), the population of Iberian lynx (lynx pardinus) has reached its highest level ever. An increase of 23 per cent has reportedly occurred since the last count made in 2020.

In 2020, a total of 1,111 of the species had been registered, but the latest figure stands at 1,365. This includes all the adults and cubs born in 2021. This is an amazing achievement considering 20 years ago in Spain they numbered less than 100.

Even though their numbers are rising, the Iberian lynx is still considered an endangered species and is included in the Spanish Red List of Threatened Species. It would appear that these latest numbers suggest that the critical moment has at least passed.

There are 13 recorded lynx populations on the Iberian Peninsula in the latest report. One of these was in Portugal while the other 12 were in Spain, with a total of 1,156 individuals. Specifically, five were in Andalucia, four more in Extremadura, and three in Castilla-La Mancha, which was the region with the greatest annual population growth, at 43 per cent.

Active programmes to protect the Iberian lynx were initiated back in 2002, and have since produced a ‘nett positive’ result in all key figures. Although numbers are showing a pleasing rise in the lynx population, the species is “still in danger of extinction according to the criteria of the Red List of Threatened Species”, said a spokesperson for the Ministry.

As the Ministry of the Environment pointed out, the participating parties over the last 20 years have made “constant efforts to conserve this species, which has been essential to achieving this result”. These have included the regional governments of Andalucia, Castilla-La Mancha, and Extremadura, along with MITICO in Spain, and the Portuguese Institute of Nature and Forest Protection.

Contributions that are equally as important have been those made by non-governmental organisations including the World Wildlife Fund, and CBD Habitat. Also, stated MITICO: “European funding of various projects has contributed to the success to a significant extent”.

The WWF pointed to the statistic that this is the third consecutive year in which lynx numbers have increased. Spain’s representative for the WWF, working within the Endangered Species Programme, is Ramon Perez de Ayala. He stated that: “Despite this good result, the Iberian lynx is still an endangered species. The number of lynxes will have to increase threefold by 2040″.

He added: “To achieve that, we still need to work hard to eliminate the main threats: traffic accidents, and illegal hunting. It’s hard to believe, but lynx still die because people shoot at them, use poison illegally, or set a trap. Moreover, that causes an irreparable loss of lynx every year. Furthermore, it is also prohibited under the Spanish Penal Code”, as reported by inspain.news.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.