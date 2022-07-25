La Nucía auctions 12 plots in La Serreta

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 July 2022 • 10:01

La Serreta infrastruture works - Image La Nucia Council

La Nucia Town Council has put 12 plots up for auction in La Serreta after some owners declined to participate in the Integrated Action Plan (PAI) of the Execution Unit 1 of La Serreta.

Announced on Monday, July 25 some 13,000 square metres will go under the hammer with an expected sale value of just under €800,000.

Those interested in the plots will have to compete in an open bid, which if accepted will result in the title transferring immediately along with all the rights and obligations.

Interested parties are urged to check the obligations and any outstanding charges before bidding for the property, which can be done by speaking to the council’s planning department.

Speculative bids won’t be entertained with buyers being required to opt into the PAI, which will require the land to be developed.

In total, some 88,636 square metres have been allocated to build infrastructure, 83,187.84 square metres for sports facilities and two open park spaces of 50,094.66 square metres and 25,859.79 square metres respectively.

Parties interested in the La Nucía auction of 12 plots in La Serreta should contact the council for more details or visit their website www.lanucia.es/.

La Serreta