La Vila Joisosa invests €40,000 in Valencia’s tourism marketing

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 July 2022 • 10:17

La Vila Joiosa - The Real Dennis Feldman / Shutterstock.com

La Vila Joiosa Town Council is investing €40,000 in the Valencia campaign to market the region.

According to a statement by the Council on Monday, July 25 the agreement will see the town collaborating with the Valencia Tourism Board to promote its tourism offer.

Among the areas that the two organisations have agreed to collaborate is in the digitisation of the La Vial offer, which includes the dramatisation of the Moors and Christians festivities and in particular the Disembarkation, which has been declared of International Tourist Interest.

La Vila tourism staff will be trained in digitalisation to dramatize the event and others using podcasts, videos and streaming.

The council is also committed to carrying out a transversal tour through presentations on the Moors and Christians festivities in Vilamuseu. There will also be guided tours about the Moors and Christians during the festivities in English and French.

Another of the actions that will be carried out through this agreement is the promotion of routes with historical and environmental content, such as the Route of Piracy. The itineraries will run along the coast and along the route will address the relationship of the sea in history and in shaping the character and local customs, explaining piracy and corsair attacks as the origin of the festivities of the Vila Joiosa.

The decision by the council of La Vila Joiosa to invest €40,000 in Valencia’s tourism marketing follows a decision to significantly increase efforts to bring tourists to the Northern Costa Blanca town that is perhaps less well-known internationally.

