By Guest Writer • 25 July 2022 • 14:05

Life support ruling as father of child in coma rushed to hospital

THE father of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee who was placed on life support three months ago has been fighting to stop doctors from turning it off and declaring him dead.

Both parents have disputed the decision and appealed against a ruling in favour of the medical opinion but finally, today, July 25 the UK High Court refused to sanction any further delay in switching off the life support, despite the fact that his father was taken ill and rushed to hospital prior to the ruling being made.