Show Mojacar (Almeria) what you’ve got in FaXtor talent contest and fundraiser

By Linda Hall • 25 July 2022 • 9:35

CAROL NEWTON: Mojacar FaXtor organiser Photo credit: Carol Newton

CATY PEÑA RUIZ and Marcial Balbas Martinez, on holiday from Madrid, won Heat Four of the Mojacar FaXtor contest.

“Caty also goes through as a soloist too,” announced Carol Newton, one of the organisers.

Diane Lilian Davies from Cariatiz was runner-up in the heat held at Mimi’s Bar on July 23.

“Seven contestants made for a fantastic evening and a packed terrace, raising a fabulous €209 euros,” Carol said.

The running total raised so far for the Shea Fox Ukrainian Refugee Relief Fund stands at €2,848, taking into account Carol’s sponsored head-shave in May, plus donations from Valery Music Bar and Esperanza Bar in Urcal.

Carol pointed out that there are still several heats to go, working up to The Wild Card on Monday September 5 at the Emerald Isle, the Semi-final at Valery Music Bar on Friday September 9 and the Grand Finale at Shea’s Restaurant on Friday September 16.

“The only way is up!” she said.

The next heat will be held at Alice’s Bar in Turre on Saturday, July 29 from 7.30pm until 11.30pm.

“We need some children to enter, they don’t need alcohol for courage!” Carol declared. “Dancers, musicians and speciality acts, get your entries in and show us what you’ve got!”

She also pointed out that Frankies Bar in Vera Playa, replaces Bar La Reva for the August 13 hear, and not O Sole Mio as stated earlier.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.