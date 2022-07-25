By Anna Ellis • 25 July 2022 • 16:30

Southern Costa Blanca's Cabo Roig registers an earthquake of 1.6. Image: Cabo Roig Town Hall

The Orihuela coastline registered an earthquake at 2.20 this afternoon, Monday, July 25, confirmed Informacion.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and an epicentre in front of Cabo Roig, it occurred at a depth of about 6 kilometres.

Fortunately, there is no personal or material damage.

The Orihuela coastline has relatively frequent earthquakes as it is in an area of high seismic activity.

An earthquake is any sudden shaking of the ground caused by the passage of seismic waves through Earth’s rocks.

Seismic waves are produced when some form of energy stored in Earth’s crust is suddenly released, usually when masses of rock straining against one another suddenly fracture and slip.

Earthquakes occur most often along geologic faults, narrow zones where rock masses move in relation to one another.

The major fault lines of the world are located at the fringes of the huge tectonic plates that make up Earth’s crust